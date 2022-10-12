NewsIndia
Maharashtra CET Counselling 2022: MHT CET Final Merit List to be RELEASED Today at cetcell.mahacet.org- Check time and more here

MHT CET 2022 final merit list to be released today, scroll down for the steps to download merit list.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 01:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau

MHT CET Counselling 2022: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release MHT CET 2022 final merit list on October 12, 2022. The final merit list will be published for First Year Under Graduate Technical Courses in Engineering and Technology (4 Years) & Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated 5 Years) courses. Candidates can check the merit list through the official site of MHT CET at fe2022.mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2022 final merit list: Here's how to download

Visit the official site of fe2022.mahacet.org.

Click on MHT CET 2022 final merit list link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Check the merit list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The MHT CET Counselling 2022 for B.Tech and B.E. Admissions is now being held by the Maharashtra CET Cell. According to the official timetable, the MHT CET's Cap Round 1 will start tomorrow, October 13, 2022.

