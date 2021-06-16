हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maharashtra CET

Maharashtra CET in July? Education Minister Uday Samant drops a hint

The Maharashtra Higher & Technical Education minister also commented on in-person classes in colleges.

Maharashtra CET in July? Education Minister Uday Samant drops a hint
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Amid speculations over the conduct of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET), the state's Higher & Technical Education minister Uday Samant has dropped a major hint on Tuesday (June 15, 2021). 

Samant while talking about the CET for professional courses after class 12th said that the exams could be conducted in the last week of July or in the August first week. 

He also commented on in-person classes in colleges and said that they will not start as of now, considering the current COVID-19 situation. He said that the online classes will continue.

The Minister informed that the state government had already filled up around 1,200 of 4,084 college teachers' posts which a high-power committee had recommended but the process halted due to COVID-19.

"A long-standing demand of contractual teachers in government-aided colleges that they be paid at par with teachers in private universities will be fulfilled soon," he added.

"The state disaster management authority, headed by the chief minister, will review the situation," Samat stated. 

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 9,350 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, up from 8,129 a day ago, taking its total tally to 59,24,773. The state also saw 388 more deaths that pushed the toll to 1,14,154. It now has 1,38,361 active coronavirus cases.

(With agency inputs)

