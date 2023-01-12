topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA CIVIC BODY

Maharashtra Civic Body Recruitment: 40,000 vacancies to be filled up soon, says CM Eknath Shinde

There are more than 55,000 vacancies in Maharashtra civic bodies and the process of recruitment for 40,000 posts will start soon, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 08:19 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Maharashtra Civic Body Recruitment: 40,000 vacancies to be filled up soon, says CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: Recruitment for as many as 40,000 vacancies in urban civic bodies in the state will be carried out soon, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday. 

Ahead of elections to major municipal corporations in the state, he also asked the civic bodies to focus on the upgradation of health and education facilities in their jurisdictions. 

Shinde was speaking at a conference of urban local bodies here. 

There are more than 55,000 vacancies in civic bodies and the process of recruitment for 40,000 posts will start soon, he said. 

The chief minister also directed the officials to ensure that permissions for construction activities can be obtained online. 

Officials should focus on boosting the revenues, the CM said. 

He also called for facilitating the sale of products manufactured by women self-help groups.

Live Tv

Maharashtra Civic BodyRecruitmentRecruitment 2023Eknath Shinde

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?