Maharashtra CM approves Rs 16.50 crore relief package for flood-affected people in Nagpur

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray sanctioned Rs 16.50 crores for relief to flood-affected people in Nagpur on Friday (September 4), the Chief Minister`s Office said. According to the Maharashtra CMO, the relief fund will be utilized for providing financial help for house repairing, getting essentials and making shelters.

"CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray today sanctioned Rs 16.50 cr financial assistance for those hit by floods in the Nagpur division. This includes financial assistance for household goods, shelters and essentials," Maharashtra CMO tweeted.

The flood caused due to heavy rain in Nagpur affected large group of farmers as their crops and farmlands got damaged in the excessive water. Locals said this is the first time that floods have damaged crops to this extent.

On August 30, over 2,500 villagers were rescued from flood-affected villages in Nagpur by the State Disaster Rescue Force (SDRF) after water levels of the Kanhan and Kolar rivers rose and severely inundate nearby villages.

Heavy rains in the catchment area of rivers in Madhya Pradesh on August 31 led to a rise in water levels in several rivers in Maharashtra. A bridge collapsed in Nagpur district.