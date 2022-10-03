Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde not to challenge Bombay HC order allowing Uddhav Thackeray-led faction to hold Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde clarified that his faction of the Shiv Sena will not challenge the Bombay High Court`s ruling in the Supreme Court for allowing the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction to hold a Dussehra rally here at Shivaji Park on October 5. The Maharashtra CM made it clear in Mumbai on Sunday while talking to reporters. CM Eknath Shinde said, "We respect the Bombay High Court`s decision and will not challenge it in Supreme Court." The Bombay HC on September 23, allowed the Thackeray faction to hold the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park.

Shiv Sena has been holding the Dussehra rally every year since 1966. The event is significant this year as Sena is now split up into two factions and the rally could not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier in August, Uddhav Thackeray took a dig at Shinde, stating the party is not sure whether it will get permission for the event, adding that whatever happens, he will hold a Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park.

Addressing his party workers, Uddhav had said, "Shiv Sena`s Dussehra rally will be held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Shiv Sainiks from all over the state will reach for this rally. We do not know these technical things whether the government will give permission or not. We will hold the rally. It doesn`t matter to us whether others will hold rallies or not. Shiv Sena has grown not by traitors but by the blood of Shiv Sainiks."

The tussle between the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led faction was in full pace for weeks and the decision came only after all-out brawls came to the fore.

The Shinde-led faction had also sought permission to hold the rally at the same venue on the same day (October 5), and opposed the Thackeray group's petition in the high court.

Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab confirmed the development and said that the HC permission was given for a duration of five days starting October 2. The BMC had refused to give permission to the two factions to hold the rally, based on the local police`s report which reportedly said that the event might cause law and order problems in the area.

We would have got Shivaji Park ground for Dussehra rally: CM Shinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that his faction of the Shiv Sena would have got the Shivaji Park ground in central Mumbai as the venue for its Dussehra rally had he intervened in the matter as CM. When asked about it, Shinde told reporters that the leaders and workers of his party had demanded Shivaji Park for the rally, but how they honour the high court's order.

The Chief Minister said, "Had I intervened as chief minister, we would have got Shivaji Park for the rally. But as CM, it is my duty to ensure peace and harmony. So we settled for the MMRDA ground at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC)."

For the Thackeray faction, the high court's decision in its favour has a symbolic value as Shivaji Park is associated with the Sena since its birth, and his group is locked in a tussle with the rebel group led by CM Shinde to establish itself as the "real' Shiv Sena.

Threats to Maha CM Shinde from unknown caller

Eknath Shinde`s security cover was tightened after specific inputs indicated threats to his life through a mystery phone call on Sunday. The Home Department, handled by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has also ordered a probe in an effort to trace the call and the unknown caller.

The security at Shinde`s official residence `Varsha`, at Malabar Hill, and his private home in Thane city was beefed up with additional forces deployed. Officials told IANS that the State Intelligence Department (SID) monitored the inputs about the threats to Shinde, who has a Z-category security cover.

Shinde, who leads the rebel Shiv Sena faction which toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi govt in June, had been the target of similar threats from Maoists and anti-national elements earlier when he was a minister in the previous government. Though officials are tightlipped, there`s speculation that the latest threats may be linked to the Centre`s decision to ban the PFI.

(With PTI/IANS Inputs)