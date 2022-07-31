New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday (July 31) took a dig at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, whose house in Mumbai was raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case, asking why is he “scared” if he has not done anything wrong. "Raut has declared that he has not done anything wrong. If that is so, why fear a probe? Let it happen. Why fear if you are innocent?" Shinde was quoted as saying by PTI.

"ED also conducted investigations earlier. If ED works under the fear of the Central govt then the Supreme Court should take action on this. ED is doing their work," the Maharashtra CM told reporters in Aurangabad.

Earlier in the morning today, ED officials, along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, reached Sanjay Raut's 'Maitri' bungalow in Mumbai and began the search. Raut, senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member, has maintained that he has not done anything wrong and claimed that he was being targeted due to "political vendetta".

"I swear by late Balasabheb Thackeray that I have nothing to do with any scam," Raut said in a tweet after the ED raid began. "I will die but won't leave Shiv Sena," he added.

The Sena MP’s supporters gathered outside his residence and staged protests against the ED’s action.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Maharashtra and former minister Girish Mahajan said that Raut should not be afraid of the ED action if he is innocent. "Sanjay Raut is unnecessarily invoking late Balasaheb Thackeray and instigating Sena workers against the Union government. He should not be afraid of anything if he is had done nothing wrong,” the BJP leader said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, who has been targeted by the Opposition over the delay in cabinet expansion, said that the allocation of ministries for state Cabinet formation will be decided soon, adding that he and his Deputy Devendra Fadnavis are working on the growth of the state.

