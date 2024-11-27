Maharashtra CM Suspense: As the suspense over the face of the next Maharashtra Chief Minister continues, speculations are rife that the formula for the top post is likely to remain the same. The only difference, however, will be that the CM face is most likely to be from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to media reports, the CM will be supported by two deputies drawn, most probably from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party.

The arrangement, which is likely to become a reality in the state, is similar to the deal three partners of the ruling alliance Mahayuti had ahead of the polls, except the saffron party has the upper hand now following a landslide victory last week.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the opposition alliance of the Congress and the Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar factions of the Sena and NCP, winning 132 (of 288) Assembly seats on its own and 235 with its allies.

While the new CM has not yet been finalized, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, who held the post between 2014 and 2019, and for a few days again in November, following the 2019 Assembly election, after Ajit Pawar's first attempted rebellion, is the top contender.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra CM Shinde broke his silence and said he has assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he will abide by whatever decision the BJP takes on naming his successor.

Shinde’s announcement followed vociferous demands by his Shiv Sena party leaders that he continue as CM as the ruling Mahayuti alliance scored a landslide victory under his leadership.

Addressing a press conference in Thane, Shinde (60) said he will “fully support” the saffron party’s leadership decision to name the next CM and won’t be a hurdle in the process.

“I called PM Modi and Amit Shah yesterday and told them to decide (on who will be the CM post) and assured them that I will abide by whatever decision they take,” Shinde said.

“Our Shiv Sena will fully support the BJP’s decision to name the next Maharashtra CM. There is no speed breaker from our side,” Shinde said, showing no trace on his face of having to swallow the bitter pill.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar told reporters that the new CM is likely to be sworn in either on November 30 or December 1. There will be two deputy chief ministers in the new government, he added. Shinde rubbished reports that he was disappointed for not getting a second term as CM despite the ruling Mahayuti alliance winning a thumping victory under his leadership. "Nobody is annoyed. We have worked as Mahayuti," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)