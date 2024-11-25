Maharashtra CM Race: NCP Leader Demands To Make Ajit Pawar Chief Minister

The Mahayuti alliance achieved a resounding victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections winning 231 seats. Following this success, voices within the NCP have begun calling for party leader Ajit Pawar to be made the Chief Minister. There has been a debate going on about the Chief Minister's face of the Mahayuti as workers of every party has staked claim to the top post. While the BJP wants Devendra Fadnavis, NCP workers want Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena workers are pushing for Eknath Shinde.

The head of the party’s youth wing, Dheeraj Sharma, has urged the BJP and the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde to seriously consider appointing Ajit Dada as the Chief Minister. Sharma argues that Ajit Pawar, having served as Deputy Chief Minister five times, is the most experienced and senior representative within the Mahayuti alliance. He credits Pawar’s leadership, particularly as Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister, for implementing several public welfare schemes.

Ajit Pawar has been elected the House Minister of the NCP and now the alliance will hold a discussion about the Chief Ministerial candidate. Earlier on Sunday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal suggested the possibility of Ajit Pawar taking on the top position, highlighting the NCP's impressive performance.

Notable initiatives such as the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana for women, the Shatkari Yojana for farmers, increasing unemployment benefits for youth, and various programs for minorities, played a pivotal role in securing Mahayuti’s victory.