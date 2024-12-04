Advertisement
Maharashtra CM Suspense Ends: Devendra Fadnavis To Return As Chief Minister, Oath Ceremony Tomorrow

The BJP leaders finalised Devendra Fadnavis as the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
Maharashtra CM Suspense Ends: Devendra Fadnavis To Return As Chief Minister, Oath Ceremony Tomorrow

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is scheduled to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on December 5 after members of the core committee finalised his name during a meeting on Wednesday.

Party senior leaders including Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Fadnavis were present in today's BJP's core committee meeting.

The saffron party has also appointed Sitharaman and Rupani as central observers for its Maharashtra legislature party's meeting.

 

 

