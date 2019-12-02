Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray allotted 'Varsha' bungalow, Fadnavis to shift to 'Sagar' as official residence

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been allotted the official residence of the CM in the state, the sprawling 'Varsha' bungalow while former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra assembly Devendra Fadnavis will be shifting to 'Sagar' bungalow.

A notification to this effect was issued by the state government here on Monday, scotching all speculation in this regard.

According to news agency IANS, it is likely that CM Thackeray might move home from Bandra to Malabar Hill on January 23, which will be the 94th birth anniversary of his father and Sena founder, the late Balasaheb Thackeray.

Maharashtra: Former Maharashtra CM and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis allotted 'Sagar' bungalow as official residence https://t.co/7pEm4nXBd3 — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

With the shift, Uddhav will become the first member of the Thackeray family move out from 'Matoshree', his private residence in suburban Bandra, to take up residence posh 'Varsha' bungalow at Malabar Hill in south Mumbai.

Varsha, the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister is located a kilometre away from the Raj Bhavan and the historic Jinnah House. It was built by Pakistan's founder MA Jinnah, and the bungalow is always surrounded by VVIP residences of industrialists, film industry professionals, diplomats, and top government officials.

Previously, all Shiv Sena-led governments, were remote-controlled by them from Matoshree only. According to reports, the decision, that Thackeray should be residing in Varsha, was taken keeping in mind security protocols.

The 12000 sq ft bungalow will be occupied by Thackeray, along with wife Rashmi and sons Tejas and Aaditya--who is the MLA from Worli constituency.

According to an IANS report, former CM Devendra Fadnavis had sought a three-month extension to stay in the bungalow.

Along with CM Thackeray, other members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi Cabinet were also allotted their official residences.

NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal has been given Ramtek bungalow while Chandrakant Patil has been allotted Sevasadan residence. Eknath Shinde has been given RoyalStone as his official residence.