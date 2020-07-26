Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray challenges opposition to topple his government, says will attend ‘Bhoomi Poojan’ ceremony of Ram Temple

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has confirmed in an interview with Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana that he will attend the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5. Thackeray said that he will his prayers at Ayodhya and will participate in 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony.,

"I went to Ayodhya, offered my prayers, I got respect even when I was not the Chief Minister. Now I’m the CM of a state and I will go to Ayodhya to offer my prayers," he said.

The Maharashtra CM spoke on some other issues too, including the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, India-China tensions and Rajasthan political crisis.

In a direct attack on the BJP, the Shiv Sena supremo said that the future of Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra is not in the hands of the opposition and challenged them to topple his government if they can.

"Those who say that this government will fall by August or September. I just want to say, those who want to bring down my government, do it right away. Bring it down today during my interview. Then I will look into it," he said in an interview with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

"I know this government is running in a three-wheeler like an autorickshaw but for the poor people the steering is in my hand and the other two are sitting behind supporting. What about the Central government? How many wheels they have? Last time when I went for an NDA meeting, it got 30-35 wheels (parties) like a Train," he noted.

CM Thackeray also talked about the ongoing tensions between India and China due to the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh and said that he had once suggested PM Modi to decide a policy of the country.

"We have to take revenge as our 20 brave soldiers martyred. But if they are happy banning China App, then fine. What else I can say? Actually, whenever tension like situation comes, for example, if there is tension like situation between India and Pakistan, then one gives the slogan “Pakistan Murdabad”. No further relation with Pakistan is needed. Nothing this or that. But when the situation cooled down, then they change their role," he added.