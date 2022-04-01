हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MVA govt

'Baseless': Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies reports of row with Home Minister Patil

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray refuted reports claiming that he was upset with state Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil.

&#039;Baseless&#039;: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies reports of row with Home Minister Patil
File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday refuted reports which claimed that he was upset with state Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil.

The statement came after Walse-Patil, who belongs to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), met Thackeray at the chief minister's official residence here earlier in the day. "I have full faith in my cabinet colleagues and they are working very well. Such reports are baseless and misleading," the statement released by the Chief Minister's Office quoted Thackeray as saying.

Walse-Patil too denied that the chief minister was upset with him. He also told reporters that his meeting with Thackeray in the morning had been scheduled earlier for administrative work. " I am meeting the CM again in the evening," he said. There was speculation that Thackeray was not happy with Walse-Patil's reply in the Assembly to former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' allegation that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in the state was conspiring to frame up BJP leaders in false cases.

Walse-Patil announced a probe by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) into the matter. Thackeray had reportedly expressed displeasure over the issue in the last week's cabinet meeting. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
MVA govtMaharashtraUddhav ThackerayNCPDilip Walse Patil
