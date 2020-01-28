Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates Nagpur Metro's Aqua line through video conferencing

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated the 11-kms Nagpur Metro line between Lokmanya Nagar-Sitabuldi interchange here on Tuesday.

Known as the Aqua Line, a total of 24.50 kms of metro with six stations has become operational for the people of the state`s second capital, while another five stations are likely to be operational by April, said an official.

The 24.50 kms are about two-thirds of the total network of Phase I of Nagpur Metro Rail Project, and the remainder of the project is slated for completion by end-2020.

Last year in March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the 13.50 kms section known as Orange Line, running north-south in the city, being implemented by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MAHA-METRO).

Live TV

The Aqua Line, which runs on the east-west corridor, passes through the huge lakes and water bodies of Ambazari Lake, Gandhi Sagar and Nag River - the last of which has given the central Indian city its name.

Thackeray inaugurated the Aqua Line through a video link, while Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Hardeep Singh Puri who flagged off the maiden service on the section, in the presence of state ministers Eknath Shinde, Anil Deshmukh, Nitin Raut, Sunil Kedar, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, Nagpur Mayor Sandip Joshi, MPs Vikas Mahatme and Krupal Tumane, besides top officials of MAHA-METRO and the government.

The stations on the Aqua Line are Lokmanya Nagar, Bansi Nagar, Vasudev Nagar, Rachana Ring Road, Subhash Nagar, Ambazari Lake View, LAD Square, Shankar Nagar, Institute of Engineers and Jhansi Rani Square with service every 20-30 minutes for 12 hours daily from 8 a.m.