Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray receives threat calls from underworld to blow up Mumbai residence Matoshree

 Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has allegedly received a call threatening to blow up his house 'Matoshree'. The calls were made in the name of dreaded gangster Dawood Ibrahim. 

Uddhav Thackeray receives threat calls from underworld to blow up Mumbai residence Matoshree
File photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has allegedly received a call threatening to blow up his house 'Matoshree'. The calls were made in the name of dreaded gangster Dawood Ibrahim. 

As per reports, threatening calls were made to CM's residence in Bandra.

Four such threatening calls were made from Dubai in the name of gangster Dawood Ibrahim on the land line phone.

Following the threat call security at the CM's house has been increased.

(This is developing news, more details awaited.)  

