Lata Mangeshkar

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray visits Lata Mangeshkar in hospital

Uddhav Thackeray visited Lata Mangeshkar a day after he was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra under Maha Vikas Aghadi of NCP-Sena-Congress. 

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday visited veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, who is admitted at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai following chest infection and breathing issues.

The meeting comes a day after the Shiv Sena chief was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra under Maha Vikas Aghadi of NCP-Sena-Congress. 

Earlier this month, Director Madhur Bhandarkar and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had also visited Mangeshkar and informed that her health is getting better.

The 90-year-old playback singer, who began her career in 1942, is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards.

She is known for iconic songs such as 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon' and 'Babul Pyare' among others. She has sung over 25,000 songs in over 20 Indian languages.

