Advertisement
NewsIndia
NANA PATOLE ACCIDENT

Nana Patole Accident: Congress President's Car Meets With Accident Near Bhandara

Congress State President Nana Patole met with a severe accident while returning from Bhandara when his car collided with a truck, resulting in substantial damage.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2024, 11:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nana Patole Accident: Congress President's Car Meets With Accident Near Bhandara

Congress State President Nana Patole has encountered a serious accident on his way back from Bhandara when his vehicle collided with a truck, causing significant damage to the vehicle. Despite the wreckage, Patole suffered only minor injuries and was fortunate to survive the terrifying crash. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Hobby of making reels or mental illness?
DNA Video
DNA: What is happening in West Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Netanyahu's plan for Hamas?
DNA
Are children at risk of heart attack from health drinks?
DNA
China will interfere in India's Lok Sabha elections
DNA
CBI exposes child theft gang in Delhi
DNA
Could war break out between Israel and Iran?
DNA Video
DNA: What is in the Congress manifesto?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing India's enemies in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Trump going to become America's President again?