Nana Patole Accident: Congress President's Car Meets With Accident Near Bhandara
Congress State President Nana Patole has encountered a serious accident on his way back from Bhandara when his vehicle collided with a truck, causing significant damage to the vehicle. Despite the wreckage, Patole suffered only minor injuries and was fortunate to survive the terrifying crash.
