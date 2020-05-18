Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit state in India as tally crosses 33,000

Maharashtra on Monday (May 18, 2020) reported more than 2000 fresh cases and 63 fatalities in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 33,053.

Mumbai has the maximum number of cases with more than 20 thousand cases. As per the state health Ministry data the total number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai alone stands at 20,150 and 734 fatalities. In last 24 hours 24 people scummed to death due to the deadly virus in Mumbai.

In Asia's largest slum Dharavi located in Maharashtra, 44 new cases were reported in the last 24 hour. A total of 1,242 cases of coronavirus and 56 deaths has been reported from Dharavi till now.

Coming to the other worst-hit districts in the state, Pune reported 65 new cases taking the total tally in the to 4,083 in the district. The death toll in Pune stands at 206. In Aurangabad, 29 new cases were reported on Monday and the case tally surged to 1021.

Kolapur reported 5 fresh cases of coronavirus taking the tally to 55 including 19 fatalities. In the past two days 2 police personnel and 2 CRPF personnel tested positive in Nagpur.

Meanwhile, Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik has said that now each housing society in Mumbai will carry out the basic screening of its residents for Covid-19 for which orders will be issued soon.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Sunday (May 17) extended the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown in the state till May 31 keeping in concern the rising number of cases in the state.