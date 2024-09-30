Maharashtra Declares Indigenous Cow As 'Rajmata-Gaumata' To Combat Rapid Decline

In a significant decision regarding indigenous cows, the Maharashtra government on Monday granted them the status of Rajmata-Gomata. The announcement came via a Government Resolution signed by Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, who noted, "Cows have been an important part of human life since ancient times. The cow has long been referred to as 'Kamarrenu' in recognition of its historical, scientific, and spiritual significance." He further highlighted that while different breeds exist across the country, the numbers of indigenous cows are dwindling at an alarming rate.

Maharashtra is home to a variety of indigenous breeds, such as Devri and Lalkanari in Marathwada and Dangi and Shavdabhat in northern Maharashtra. However, the state has been facing concerns over the rapid decline in these native cows.

Maharashtra government has made a significant decision regarding cows, granting them the status of Rajmata-Gomata pic.twitter.com/eEwoVQ5kxe — IANS (@ians_india) September 30, 2024

To address this issue, the government hopes that the new designation will motivate farmers to raise and care for indigenous breeds, which are integral to Ayurvedic practices like Panchagavya and traditional farming methods. "The decline in the number of Indigenous cows is a matter of concern," the Government Resolution stated, urging livestock farmers to prioritize the rearing of these culturally significant animals.