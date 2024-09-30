Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2800527https://zeenews.india.com/india/maharashtra-declares-indigenous-cow-as-rajmata-gaumata-to-combat-rapid-decline-2800527.html
NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA INDIGENOUS COWS

Maharashtra Declares Indigenous Cow As 'Rajmata-Gaumata' To Combat Rapid Decline

Eknath Shinde led Maharashtra government has made a significant decision regarding cows, granting them the status of Rajmata-Gomata.
 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2024, 03:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Maharashtra Declares Indigenous Cow As 'Rajmata-Gaumata' To Combat Rapid Decline File Photo

In a significant decision regarding indigenous cows, the Maharashtra government on Monday granted them the status of Rajmata-Gomata. The announcement came via a Government Resolution signed by Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, who noted, "Cows have been an important part of human life since ancient times. The cow has long been referred to as 'Kamarrenu' in recognition of its historical, scientific, and spiritual significance." He further highlighted that while different breeds exist across the country, the numbers of indigenous cows are dwindling at an alarming rate.

Maharashtra is home to a variety of indigenous breeds, such as Devri and Lalkanari in Marathwada and Dangi and Shavdabhat in northern Maharashtra. However, the state has been facing concerns over the rapid decline in these native cows.

 

To address this issue, the government hopes that the new designation will motivate farmers to raise and care for indigenous breeds, which are integral to Ayurvedic practices like Panchagavya and traditional farming methods. "The decline in the number of Indigenous cows is a matter of concern," the Government Resolution stated, urging livestock farmers to prioritize the rearing of these culturally significant animals.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How to Protect Yourself from Online Fraud: Essential Steps
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladeshi Porn Star Arrested for Fake Documents, Illegal Stay in India
DNA Video
DNA: Mob Blocks Rani Lakshmi Bai Statue Installation near Shahi Eidgah park
DNA Video
DNA: Criminals Fear UP Police’s Growing Encounter Trend
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Students Assaulted in Bengal: A Case of Regional Discrimination
DNA Video
DNA: Gold Prices Hit Record High at ₹75,406 per 10g
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Elections: BJP Intensifies Campaign with Yogi and Shah
DNA Video
DNA: Is Ajmer Sharif a Shiva Temple? Hindu Sena Files Petition
DNA Video
DNA: 'All India Competition' - The Race for Encounters!
DNA Video
DNA: AIMIM Leader Challenges Zee News Over Rally Coverage
NEWS ON ONE CLICK