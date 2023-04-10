Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Gives A Glimpse Of Ram Temple Construction In Ayodhya - Watch

New Delhi: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on a day-long Ayodhya visit with chief minister Eknath Shinde and members of the BJP and Shiv Sena shared a bird's eye view of the Ram Temple, which is under construction in this temple town in Uttar Pradesh and is likely to open for devotees in January next year.

Devendra Fadnavis was in the temple town with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and nearly 3,000 Shiv Sainiks, including party MPs and MLAs, as well as several other Ministers. “This is how Prabhu Shri Ram Mandir construction work is going on in Ayodhya. Ariel's view from a chopper on the way to Ayodhya from Lucknow. || Jai Shri Ram ||,” tweeted Devendra Fadnavis and shared a video captured from the helicopter.

This is how Prabhu Shri Ram Mandir construction work is going on in Ayodhya.

Ariel view from chopper on way to Ayodhya from Lucknow.

In other tweets, the deputy chief minister shared photos from his visit, including the 'Maha Aarti' performed at the shrine. Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde also went to the building site and spoke with the workers. "Amazing experience, absolute bliss." "The grand Rammandir construction in Ayodhya is in full swing," he said in one of the tweets.

Helicopter service launched for an aerial darshan

UP Tourism began the helicopter service on Ram Navami, with a 15-day trial period. The state administration intends to expand the service as demand for helicopter flights grows. The Uttar Pradesh government's Tourism Department inaugurated a helicopter service for aerial views of Ayodhya City and the Saryu River on April 6.

CM Eknath Shinde said on Sunday that his party's ideology and the BJP's are the same, and that they will raise the saffron flag across the state next year. He further added that their party’s role is clear. The Shiv Sena has an alliance with the BJP. the ideology, which is Hindutva, is the same and will go to their state with new energy from Ayodhya and serve the people. In 2024, the Shiv Sena and the BJP’s ‘bhagva’ (saffron flag) will be unfurled in the entire state.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde reaches Ayodhya

On Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Ayodhya and offered prayers at the Ram Janambhoomi and Hanuman Garhi temples.

Together with his cabinet colleagues and legislators, he was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who arrived in Lucknow on Sunday morning, and Uttar Pradesh Minister Swatantra Dev Singh. CM Eknath Shinde was greeted warmly at Ayodhya, where the holy city was adorned with posters welcoming him. Interestingly, the posters honoring Shinde also used photos of Balasaheb Thackeray, indicating a clear attempt to portray him as the true Shiv Sena leader.