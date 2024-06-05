Advertisement
Fadnavis Takes Blame For BJP's Loss In State, Asks To Be Relieved Of Duties

Devendra Fadnavis has requested that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) relieve him of his duties so that he could prioritise the state assembly polls.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2024, 04:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The day after the BJP faced a significant defeat in the state's Lok Sabha elections, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has requested that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) relieve him of his duties so that he could prioritise the state assembly polls.  

He also admitted that there are coordination issues with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of the NCP. He was addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Mumbai.  

Taking responsibility for the BJP’s defeat in Maharashtra, he said, "To focus on the next assembly elections and fix the shortcomings, I request the top brass of my party to relieve me of my government duties. I will meet my seniors and communicate my expectations to them.”  

Fadnavis stated that he would consult with his superiors and follow their guidance. He acknowledged coordination issues with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of the NCP, adding that they would meet soon to address these concerns.

