Maharashtra district goes under complete COVID lockdown, check what's allowed

New Delhi: In view of the rising cases of coronavirus infection, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday (July 6) brought the Satara district under a complete lockdown starting July 11. As per the official order, fourth-level restrictions have been imposed in the district and only services that come under the essential category are exempted, the rest of everything will remain shut for the next eight days.

The restrictions will be in force from Monday to Friday as per the official order. While on the weekend - Saturday and Sunday - a complete curfew will continue in the district.

The restrictions will be in force from Monday to Friday as per the Collector’s order. During this period, only shops providing essential commodities will remain open. A complete curfew will continue in the district for two days on Saturday and Sunday.

Essential services including grocery shops, vegetable shops, fruit sellers, dairy, bakery, mutton, chicken, egg, fish shops, cold storage, warehouses will be allowed. Hospitals, diagnosis centres, vaccination centres, medical insurance offices, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, medical equipment sales shops will be allowed to function.

All bank services will remain functional.

Apart from Satara, the weekend lockdown will continue in Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur and Ahmednagar districts of western Maharashtra to curb the COVID-19 spread. Meanwhile, a strict lockdown will also be implemented in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Kalyan Dombivali, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Vasai-Virar and other municipal areas, said the Maharashtra government order.

Maharashtra is among the few states of the country that are seeing an uptick in daily cases of infection. On Saturday, it added 9,489 to the tally, which now stands at 60,88,841, as per the daily health bulletin. The state has so far recorded 1,23,136 deaths.

Live TV