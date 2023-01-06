topStoriesenglish
Maharashtra: Doctors write to Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis after patient attacks doctor with knife

Both doctors sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover as per PTI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 08:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • A patient at the Shri Vasantrao Naik Government Hospital in Maharashtra allegedly attacked a resident doctor with a knife
  • The accused is a mentally unstable person, informed the Superintendent of police of Yavatmal

Yavatma: A patient at the Shri Vasantrao Naik Government Hospital in Yavatmal district, Maharashtra, allegedly attacked a resident doctor with a knife on Thursday (January 5) evening, according to a statement from the local police. The accused is a mentally unstable person, informed the Superintendent of police of Yavatmal. He said, "Accused Suraj Thakur was admitted at Yavatmal Medical College Hospital. The accused had stabbed himself two days ago. He's a mentally unstable person. While the doctor was on rounds, the accused attacked him with a knife. Accused arrested."

Meanwhile, after the attack, doctors staged a protest against the alleged knife attack on two resident doctors and wrote a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The letter stated that residents of SVNGMC Yavatmal will stop all emergency and non-emergency services as a protest.

 

The incident took place around 9 pm when the patient, who had been admitted to the hospital's surgery department for treatment of self-inflicted stomach injuries, reportedly refused to allow the doctors to examine him.

When the doctors returned to check on the patient later, he attack one of them with a knife, causing injuries to the doctor's lower jaw bone. Another doctor sustained injuries to his finger while trying to come to the aid of his colleague. Both doctors sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover.

The police are investigating the incident and have filed a first information report in connection with the attack. It is unclear at this time what motivated the patient to attack the doctors.

(With agency inputs)

