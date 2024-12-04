Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde Agrees To Take Deputy CM Post After Shiv Sena Leaders Mount Pressure

The Mahayuti 2.0 will take shape on Thursday with Devendra Fadnavis at the helm of the government. NCP leader Ajit Pawar will get the Deputy Chief Minister post and now, Eknath Shinde has also agreed to take up the Deputy post after Shiv Sena leaders insisted on the decision. Shinde, who served as the Chief Minister of Mahayuti 1.0, was earlier reluctant after Fadnavis was chosen as the CM face of the alliance this time.

Shiv Sena MLAs said they met Shinde, who is currently the caretaker chief minister, in the last two days to convince him to become part of the new government. All through the day, the MLAs made a beeline to 'Varsha', the CM's official residence, to meet the outgoing chief minister.

"We urged him to be part of the new government as this will both help the party as well as the dispensation. We are hopeful that he will honour our requests," party MLA Bharat Gogavale said. Another party leader said all MLAs and MPs have been insisting that Shinde joins the new dispensation.

Despite the Shiv Sena winning 57 seats in the 288-member state assembly, party head Shinde was not very keen on taking up the post of deputy CM, having served as the CM for nearly two-and-a-half years.

Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant earlier said that Shinde said he will tour the state as the Shiv Sena chief. Fadnavis will be sworn in as the next chief minister on Thursday, when two deputy chief ministers, including NCP leader Ajit Pawar, will also be sworn in at the ceremony at the sprawling Azad Maidan in south Mumbai in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (With PTI inputs)