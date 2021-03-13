Maharashtra: Elderly couple sent to jail for sexually assaulting four-year-old girl

An eighty-year-old couple has been sentenced to a ten-year jail term by a special court for sexually assaulting a four-year-old child in their neighbourhood.

Judge Rekha Pandhare from the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO) Court delivered the sentence to the couple. The judge observed that the accused being of her grandparent's age was actually supposed to take care of the victim. The innocent four-year-old girl from the neighbourhood used to refer to them as "Dada-Dadi".

The case dates back to 2013. The statement registered with the police mentions that the girl came from the school on September 4, 2013, and was eating her food while watching the television. She went to play with her friend on the fourth floor by noon. The girl said as her friend was sleeping and thus she came back home. This is the time when the old couple called on her.

The girl said that when she moved towards the man as she fondly referred to as Dada, grabbed ger and took her inside his house. The 87-year-old man made her seat on a swing. When the girl tried to leave that place, he slapped her. The girl has alleged that the woman as she referred to as Dadi, grabbed her, and the man undressed her prior to sexually assaulting her. The woman who is 81 years old too sexually assaulted the four-year-old girl.

The girl said that she was extremely scared and she was trying to run away from their house while doing so, the man spat on her face. The girl managed to dress up and somehow reached her home.

Her mother had said that she came home and finished the daily chores and by 10 pm she went to put the girl to sleep. It was that very moment when the girl explained to her mother about the entire incident.

Mother without wasting any more time examined her genitals and found inflammation around it. The mother informed her husband about the matter and they instantly lodged a case against the old couple. The elderly couple was arrested by the police on the very next day.

Live TV