Staring At Possible Defeat In State Polls, BJP-Led NDA Plans To Do A Madhya Pradesh In Maharashtra

The BJP-led Mahayuti or National Democratic Alliance in Maharashtra consist of Shiv Sena-Shinde and NCP-Ajit Pawar. The party is probably staring at a possible defeat in the upcoming state assembly elections if the trends of the Lok Sabha Elections hold for the assembly polls as well. In the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, the Mahayuti suffered a setback against the Maha Vikas Aghadi or INDIA bloc comprising of Congress, Sena-UBT and NCP-Sharad Pawar. In the 2019 polls, the NDA had bagged 41 Lok Sabha seats out of the total 48. However, in the recently concluded polls, the NDA got only 17 seats.

In the recently concluded Maharashtra Legislature Council Elections for the four seats, the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi bagged two seats each, thus showing that the path ahead may not be easy for the NDA. The Maharashtra assembly has 288 seats and the majority mark is 145. If the current Lok Sabha trends are converted into the assembly segment results, the NDA is likely to win around 120 seats while the INDIA bloc may bag 160 seats. Thus, the BJP is very much aware of the possible poll results and is trying to do a Madhya Pradesh in Maharashtra.

Ladali Behan vs Ladki Bahin

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP recorded a landslide victory riding on the popularity of the Ladali Behan scheme under which women get a monthly financial aid of Rs 1,250 per month. Now, the Maharashtra government is planning a similar scheme named ‘Ladki Bahin' scheme for women under which eligible women will be given Rs 1,500 per month.

Of a total of 9.29 crore voters in Maharashtra, there are 4.46 crore women electors and a total of 4.83 crore men. According to official data, of the 4.46 crore women voters, only 2.63 crore voted in the general elections. The BJP wants to tap this vote bank clubbed with the Ladki Behan Yojana along with the Central government's flagship schemes like PM Awas and Ujjwala Yojana.

Opposition's Reaction

NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule said that while it's a good announcement, but this coming just ahead of the polls shows it's another election 'jumla' (gimmick). “As the Maharashtra elections are hardly 2 to 3 months away, a shower of ‘jumlas' was expected from the state government,” the Baramati MP told reporters.

Maharashtra assembly polls are due in October where the state will look to gain political stability, especially witnessing an uncertain government for the past five years. The split of the Shiv Sena and the NCP will be a crucial factor besides the poll promises. The opposition led by Congress is likely to emulate its Karnataka model in the Maharashtra polls promising free bus, electricity and financial aid for women and unemployed graduates.