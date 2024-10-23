Maharashtra Assembly Elections: As the Maharashtra Assembly elections inch closer, political parties in contention are releasing a list of candidates for the polls. On Wednesday, Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) released its first list of 38 candidates for the November 20 polls.

As per the candidates list, Deputy Chief Minister and party head Ajit Pawar has been fielded from Baramati seat in Pune district. The party renominated 26 sitting MLAs, including ministers who sided with Ajit Pawar when he joined the ruling camp.

The NCP has also fielded sitting legislators Sulbha Khodke (Amravati) and Hiraman Khoskar (Igatpuri) who switched over from the Congress recently. Bharat Gavit, son of Congress veteran late Manikrao Gavit, has been fielded from Navapur.

Deputy Speaker of state assembly Narhari Zirwal has been fielded from Dindori and state cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal from Yeola. Former minister Rajkumar Badole, who was earlier with the BJP, has been given the ticket from Arjuni-Morgaon.