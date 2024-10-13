Maharashtra Assembly Polls: As the Maharashtra Assembly elections are inching closer, the political air in the state is heating up with each passing day with top leaders lashing out at each other.

Now, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has opened up about the face of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for the Chief Minister's post, saying that the alliance will announce their face for the top post after the ruling Mahayuti.

On Sunday, the MVA came down heavily at the Maharashtra government over the law and order situation, "corruption," and non-fulfillment of promises in the state. Notably, Mahayuti is the alliance of the BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction). MVA, on the other hand, is the alliance of Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT (Uddhav Thackeray's faction), and NCP-SP (Sharad Pawar's faction).

While addressing a joint press conference, Uddhav Thackeray attacked the Bharaiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena, saying that the condition of the saffron party in the state is so bad that they have to contest polls under the leadership of thieves and traitors.

"BJP's condition is so bad that they are forced to contest under the leadership of thieves and traitors... Let Mahayuti announce their CM face first, then we will let you all know who is our CM face. Being in government, Mahayuti should announce their CM face first," the former Maharashtra CM said.

Thackeray also cornered the Maharashtra government over the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui and stated that suspicions are raised on every action of the Shinde government in the state.

"Whether it is the arrest of the accused in Baba Siddique's murder or the encounter of Akshay Shinde (rape accused). Suspicions are being raised on every act of this government, and this is not a good thing. We are not sure who these arrested accused are. They (the Maharashtra government) are keeping tabs on our movements but are not watching the criminals," he said.

NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Nana Patole also threw their weight behind Uddhav Thackeray's statement regarding MVA's CM face. "Whatever Uddhav Thackeray said about CM's face was quite clear, and that is it," he said. He also slammed the Maharashtra government over the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme.

"Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme was cheating; there is no clarity of budgeting and financial provision for the scheme. If they can make clear and separate provisions for financial support for this scheme, we won't oppose it," Pawar stated.

The MVA leaders also released a booklet titled 'Gaddarancha Panchnama' attacking the Mahrashtra government, accusing it of "betraying" the dharma of Maharashtra.

"We have a booklet of the same panchnama; all the details are in this panchnama. We are showing a video of the same booklet," Sharad Pawar said. Nana Patole also attacked the Mahayuti alliance over Baba Siddiqui's killing and said no one is safe under this government.

"Yesterday's incident proves that no one is safe in this state. Children, women, and even leaders are not safe. The government is only busy doing politics," Patole said. "Police DG Rashmi Shukla is on his post unconstitutionally. We have also complained against this to the Election Commission," he added. The assembly elections in Maharashtra are expected to be held later this year.

(With ANI Inputs)