Maharashtra Exclusive: ED Unearths 'Vote Jihad' Nexus, Rs 125 Crore Transaction; Muslim Votes At Stake?

Fresh details pertaining to the Rs 125 crore scam linked to alleged "vote jihad" in Maharashtra’s Malegaon have emerged. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched fresh raids in Malegaon, Mumbai, and Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. In its initial investigation, the ED uncovered that a total of 2,200 transactions were made to collect funds. As many as 315 transactions were made to withdraw money.

A significant portion of the money— Rs 112 crore rupees—was deposited in accounts opened by the accused, Mohammad Siraj. Of this, Rs 111 crore were withdrawn, including Rs 14 crore via cheque. Nearly Rs 9.5 crore of the withdrawn amount were allegedly sent through hawala channels to Mumbai.

In today's DNA, Zee News analysed shocking details related to the case:

The central probe agency also roped in the Income Tax Department to determine whether the funds were intended for election financing or if they were part of a larger tax evasion scheme.

Despite these investigations, certain aspects of the case are raising suspicion, especially as the issue of 'vote jihad' continues to make headlines.

The Investigation and Arrests

The fresh developments in the case highlight that ED teams have been actively pursuing Mohammad Siraj, a key suspect, who remains at large. In the meantime, police have arrested both Siraj and a bank manager in connection with the fraudulent bank accounts.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has also met with those claiming to be victims of this scam—individuals whose documents were allegedly used to open the fraudulent accounts by Siraj.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Siraj used deceptive methods to open these accounts. According to reports, Siraj promised local residents that he wanted to help farmers by opening accounts for them, claiming that he needed access to money for maize farming.