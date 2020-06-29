Maharashtra extends COVID-19 lockdown till July 31

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Monday (June 29) extended the COVID-19 lockdown till midnight of July 31 due to the prevailing coronavirus condition in the state.

The restrictions and relaxations that were there before should be followed the same way till July 31.

In containment zones, only essential activities will be allowed. No movement of people in and out of these zones will be allowed except for medical emergencies and maintaining the supply of essential goods.

So far, under the 'Mission Begin Again', markets, shops, vehicular traffic and suburban train for essential services staff have started. Private and government offices with restricted staff have also started operating.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday inaugurated ‘Project PLATINA’-World’s Largest convalescent plasma therapy trial cum treatment of severe COVID-19 patients.

‘Project PLATINA’-World’s Largest convalescent plasma therapy trial cum treatment of severe COVID 19 patients was today launched by @Maha_MEDD & inaugurated by CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray. pic.twitter.com/wkbRaoaEP6 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 29, 2020

The trial will be carried out in 17 Medical Colleges under the Medical Education and Drugs Department and 4 Medical Colleges of BMC in Mumbai (21 centres).

All critical patients will receive two doses of 200 ml of convalescent plasma. The plasma of recovered COVID-19 patients contains antibodies thereby fighting infection and helping critically ill patients recover.

The entire plasma therapy treatment will be free of cost to all the patients of Maharashtra admitted in the above centers. The Donors are available in large numbers and have no weakness whatsoever after plasma donation as RBC are returned back to the patient.

Maharashtra has been the worst COVID-19 hit state in India where there have been 1,64,626 coronavirus confirmed infections and 7,429 deaths. The state still has 70,622 active COVID-19 cases.