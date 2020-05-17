Maharashtra extends coronavirus lockdown till May 31

New Delhi: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Sunday (May 17) extended the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown in the state till May 31, PTI quoted officials as saying.

Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta has issued an order notifying extension of the lockdown, the official said. "The calibrated phase-wise relaxation/lifting of lockdown orders will be notified in due course," the order said. The present lockdown was valid till May 17.

"Lockdown 3.0 ends today. Lockdown 4.0 will come into effect tomorrow and will be valid till May 31. There will be some relaxations in the fourth phase," Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta said. "The green and orange zones will get more relaxations, in terms of starting more services. As of now, only essential services are operational, he added.

State health minister Rajesh Tope had earlier said the lockdown has helped restrict the spread of the disease.

The Maharashtra government's decision to extend lockdown comes amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state by coronavirus pandemic with positive cases of coronavirus over 30,000-mark.