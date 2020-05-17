हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra

Maharashtra extends coronavirus lockdown till May 31

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Sunday (May 17) extended the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown in the state till May 31, PTI quoted officials as saying.

Maharashtra extends coronavirus lockdown till May 31
PTI photo

New Delhi: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Sunday (May 17) extended the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown in the state till May 31, PTI quoted officials as saying.

Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta has issued an order notifying extension of the lockdown, the official said. "The calibrated phase-wise relaxation/lifting of lockdown orders will be notified in due course," the order said. The present lockdown was valid till May 17.

"Lockdown 3.0 ends today. Lockdown 4.0 will come into effect tomorrow and will be valid till May 31. There will be some relaxations in the fourth phase," Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta said. "The green and orange zones will get more relaxations, in terms of starting more services. As of now, only essential services are operational, he added.

State health minister Rajesh Tope had earlier said the lockdown has helped restrict the spread of the disease.

The Maharashtra government's decision to extend lockdown comes amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state by coronavirus pandemic with positive cases of coronavirus over 30,000-mark.

Tags:
MaharashtraMumbaiUddhav ThackeraylockdownCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

NDRF deploys additional teams in Odisha, West Bengal as Cyclone Amphan closes in
  • 90,927Confirmed
  • 2,872Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,719,057Confirmed
  • 313,180Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M47S

What 7 big steps did the government take during the Coronavirus crisis?