Electric Fence Turns Fatal: Four Dead, One Injured In Tragic Maharashtra Farm

Four persons were killed and one was injured after they suffered shock while fencing a field with electric wire to protect their crops from animals in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district on Wednesday, an official said. The incident occurred in the morning near the Ganeshpur village in Bramhapuri tehsil, over 100 km from the district headquarters, the senior police official said.

A group of seven men went to a farm where they first sprinkled pesticides on the crops and then began setting up an electric fence around the field. However, they were electrocuted to death during the process, the official said. Police have identified the dead as Pundlik Mankar (60), Prakash Raut (40), Yuvraj Dongre (45) and Nanaji Raut (50).

The injured person, Sachin Nannaware, was taken to a local hospital, the official said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.