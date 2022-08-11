Maharashtra FJYC: Maharashtra First Year Junior College Admission Result will be released on the official site, 11thadmission.org. Candidates note once the second merit list is released, you have to proceed to the next procedure that is filling out the forms. The FYJC or the Class 11 admissions will be released and candidates who want to take up the admission will have to confirm the admission by filling out the forms and uploading the documents required to. Students will have to visit the college to confirm their admission as per the schedule given if they wish to take admission in the allotted junior college.

Maharashtra FYJC 2nd Merit List 2022: Here's how to download

Step 1: Candidates first need to visit the official website, 11thadmission.org.in.

Step 2: Then, select the region—Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, or Amravati.

Step 3: Candidates then need to log in using the ID and password

Step 4: Submit and view the allotted result.

Step 5: Save and take a printout of the document for future use.

Students note that to check the allotted college, candidates will have to login to their respective accounts and only then will the list appear. Students who have already applied online can access the FYJC second merit list and those who haven't applied online can apply till August 17, 2022 up till 6 pm.