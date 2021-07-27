हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maharashtra flood toll reaches 207, Raigad worst affected with 95 deaths

The maximum damage caused by torrential rains occurred in six districts of Konkan and Western Maharashtra.

Mumbai: The death toll in the Maharashtra flood has reached 207 on Tuesday (July 27). 

According to the Maharashtra state government report, Raigad district has the highest number of death with 95 deaths so far. Satara has recorded 45 whereas Ratnagiri has 35 deaths. 

Vijay Wadettiwar, Cabinet minister Relief, and Rehabilitation have said. "the death toll in the torrential rains since July 22 in Maharashtra has risen to 207."

The maximum damage caused by torrential rains occurred in six districts of Konkan and Western Maharashtra. Efforts are being made to find a permanent solution to these recurring accidents.
The government is considering the permanent deployment of teams on the lines of NDRF at these affected places.

Estimated expenditure of 1600 to 1700 crores on the repair of roads damaged by torrential rains and floods in Maharashtra. 

500 crores may be spent on repairing the damage to the power supply system.

MHADA will make the houses damaged in the landslide Besides this, 313 animal deaths have been reported so far in the affected districts and 28787 poultry deaths in the district of Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Sindhudurg.

