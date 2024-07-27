New Delhi: A four-storey building collapsed in the Belapur area of Navi Mumbai early on Saturday morning. Two persons were rescued, while a search operation is underway to find another one feared trapped under the rubble, an NDRF official said.

The incident took place around 5 am in Shahbaz village, he added.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A three-storey building collapsed in Navi Mumbai's Shahbaz village; several people are feared trapped.



Police, fire brigade and NDRF present at the spot. Rescue operations are underway. More details awaited.

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's fire brigade rescued two individuals following the building collapse. Efforts are on to safely bring out another one, who is feared trapped under the debris, according to the official, PTI reported.

Further information is still awaited.