Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2770708
NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA

Maharashtra: Four-Storey Building Collapses In Navi Mumbai's Belapur, Search On For 1 Feared Trapped

The tragic incident took place around 5 am in Shahbaz village of Navi Mumbai. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jul 27, 2024, 09:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Maharashtra: Four-Storey Building Collapses In Navi Mumbai's Belapur, Search On For 1 Feared Trapped

New Delhi: A four-storey building collapsed in the Belapur area of Navi Mumbai early on Saturday morning. Two persons were rescued, while a search operation is underway to find another one feared trapped under the rubble, an NDRF official said.

The incident took place around 5 am in Shahbaz village, he added.

 

 

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's fire brigade rescued two individuals following the building collapse. Efforts are on to safely bring out another one, who is feared trapped under the debris, according to the official, PTI reported. 

Further information is still awaited.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Germany Shut Down Multiple Mosques?
DNA Video
DNA: Phoolan Devi is 'alive'!
DNA Video
DNA: Game of 'Halal' in Share Market!
DNA Video
DNA: Partition of Bengal!
DNA Video
DNA: Politician VS Officer in UP!
DNA Video
DNA: Agniveer arrested in Punjab for vehicle snatching
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra's economy bigger than Pakistan's
DNA Video
DNA: Slogans Sar Tan Se Juda Raised in Kanpur
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi doesn't want to take RISK?
DNA Video
DNA: Tips to avoid anger of Kanwadis