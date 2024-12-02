Maharashtra Gets A CM, But Shiv Sena’s ‘Home’ Power Play Still On

Devendra Fadnavis has been finalised as the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, a senior BJP leader confirmed late Sunday. Fadnavis will be elected as the legislature party leader in a meeting scheduled for December 2 or 3. Outgoing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde earlier announced his support for the BJP's choice of the new CM; however, he seemingly dodged the questions over the contentious Home portfolio.

Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde is pushing for the Home Department as part of his deal with the BJP after giving up the CM post. Shinde's interest in the portfolio, which oversees the police, is well known in Shiv Sena circles. In 2019, when Uddhav Thackeray became CM of the MVA government, Shinde had expressed his desire for the Home Minister post, but he had to compromise it then.

Maharashtra Government Potboiler

Over a week after the Mahayuti's landslide win in Maharashtra, the new government is yet to take office. The BJP won 132 seats, emerging as the single largest party. The swearing-in ceremony is set for December 5 at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, with PM Modi attending. The BJP is treading carefully amid rising demands from allies, especially the Shiv Sena, after the victory.

Who Will Get Maharashtra’s Home Ministry

Amid speculation over his son Shrikant Shinde becoming Deputy CM and Shiv Sena eyeing the home portfolio, Eknath Shinde said the Mahayuti allies—BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena—will decide government formation through consensus.

On the Deputy CM post and the home portfolio, Shinde confirmed, "Talks are on."

The BJP is yet to hold its legislature party meeting to select its chief ministerial candidate. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena and NCP have chosen Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar as their legislature party leaders.

A senior Mahayuti leader said allies will decide if only the CM and Deputy CMs will take oath on December 5 or if ministers will also be sworn in.

Eknath Shinde arrived in Thane on Sunday afternoon as uncertainty looms over the BJP legislature party meeting. Despite the oath-taking ceremony just four days away, the meeting's schedule remains unclear. A BJP leader said MLAs have not yet been informed of the timing, though party leaders earlier stated it would take place on December 2.

(With PTI inputs)