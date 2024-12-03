Maharashtra Government Formation: Fadnavis And Shinde Meet In Mumbai Ahead Of Swearing-In Ceremony

Amid growing speculation over who will take the throne of Maharashtra as Chief Minister, a crucial meeting took place today between BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde. The two leaders convened at Shinde’s official residence in Mumbai.

Power-Sharing Negotiations

According to media reports, the primary focus of today’s meeting was the power-sharing formula between the allies in the ruling Mahayuti coalition, which comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

This is especially pertinent given the coalition's impressive win in the Maharashtra assembly elections. Fadnavis, who had been in the race for the CM post even before the elections, is reportedly eager to finalize a plan for government formation.

Shinde, on the other hand, has been vocal in his support for any candidate Prime Minister Narendra Modi would endorse. Despite being one of the contenders, Shinde had earlier indicated that he would back the party’s decision on the leadership issue.

Tensions over who would hold the CM position have been a central theme in the ongoing negotiations within the alliance.

As of now, the Mahayuti coalition has not officially approached Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan to stake its claim to form the government, leading to continued uncertainty. There have also been murmurs of internal discord within the alliance, adding to the political intrigue.

BJP’s Legislative Meeting

The Maharashtra BJP legislature party is scheduled to meet at the Vidhan Bhawan on Wednesday morning to elect its leader. Fadnavis is expected to be named the CM-designate, and the party will likely make an official claim to form the government shortly thereafter.

However, despite the election victory, tensions remain over the distribution of ministerial portfolios. Shiv Sena leaders have already expressed their concerns, suggesting that if the CM post is assigned to the BJP, their party should receive the crucial Home portfolio, as per the traditional alliance norms.

This request could spark further squabbles among the coalition partners, especially as the various parties jostle for control over key positions.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the new leadership, preparations for the grand swearing-in ceremony on December 5 are in full swing. Around 2,000 VVIPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and an estimated 40,000 supporters are expected to gather for the high-profile event.