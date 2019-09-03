Maharashtra government to open two resorts in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: In the aftermath of Article 370 being revoked and the abrogation of Article 35A from Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre has assured of a new dawn in terms of peace and prosperity here. While a number of plans and projects have already been mooted, Maharashtra state government has jumped in to contribute to J&K's development and will open two resorts in the Union Territory.

Zee News has learnt that the state government plans to buy land in Pahalgam and Leh and will build a resort in each of these two places. The state's tourism ministry will complete the land survey over the course of the next two weeks.

It is reported that the resort in Pahalgam, in particular, could not only give tourists an additional option to choose from but could also be a massive boost for pilgrims that take the Amarnath Yatra each year.

It is important to note here that previously, Article 35A had defined permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir and had deemed only them as eligible to buy land or property here.

Removing Article 35A and Article 370 has opened up Jammu and Kashmir to better investments which could then increase job opportunities for the people here.