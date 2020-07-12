हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari goes into self-isolation after 18 people test positive at Raj Bhavan

At least 18 personnel at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai tested positive for coronavirus after they went for screening by themselves for the infection. Two Raj Bhavan employees tested positive last week, after which 100 others there got tested, of which 16 have tested positive, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sources informed. 

Photo courtesy: Twitter

Mumbai: At least 18 personnel at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai tested positive for coronavirus after they went for screening by themselves for the infection. Two Raj Bhavan employees tested positive last week, after which 100 others there got tested, of which 16 have tested positive, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sources informed. 

Among those who tested positive are senior staff members at Raj Bhavan, sources said. The civic body will get them tested again, sources added.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is fine and has self isolated himself as a precautionary measure

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, registered a record single-day jump of 8,139 new cases of infection on July 11, taking the state's tally to 2,46,600 positive cases. The record rise in daily cases was seen on a day the state government announced a 10-day long lockdown in Pune district. 

