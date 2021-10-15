Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Friday (October 15, 2021) announced a special monthly allowance for students of minority communities staying in the minority development department`s hostels in the state.

Nawab Malik, who is the spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party as well as a minister in the Maharashtra cabinet said that this amount will be deposited directly in the bank accounts of the students.

Making an announcement about the allowance, Malik tweeted, "The Department of Minority Development has started government hostels at various places in the state and the minority students living in them and pursuing higher education will be given cash for their meals. This amount will be deposited directly in the bank accounts of the students."

"Monthly amount of Rs 3,500 will be given to students living in A, B and C class of municipal and divisional city hostels and Rs 3,000 will be given to students living in district and taluka level hostels," added Malik.

Maharashtra Govt announces special monthly allowance for students of minority communities staying in minority development dept's hostels in state for studies. Minority Development dept will pay Rs 3000-3500/month to them: Office of Nawab Malik, state's Minority Development Min — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

The minister further said that this decision will be implemented from the current academic year 2021-22.

Live TV