New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is in Delhi along with his Deputy Devendra Fadnavis, on Saturday (July 9) exuded confidence about completing his tenure in office and said that only a “natural alliance” of BJP and Shiv Sena can take the state forward. Addressing a press conference with Fadnavis by his side, Shinde said a decision about the expansion of the Maharashtra council of ministers will be taken in Mumbai in the coming week.

“The existence of our MLAs came under threat under the MVA govt, back then we couldn't speak that's why we took the step. It's only the natural alliance of BJP and Shiv Sena that can take Maharashtra ahead,” the Maharashtra CM was quoted as saying by ANI.

Shinde and Fadnavis who arrived in Delhi on Friday night met President Ram Nath Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP chief JP Nadda today. The duo is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the evening.

On Friday, the Maharashtra CM and his deputy had paid a visit to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during which the power-sharing arrangement was discussed and finalised, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Shinde also dismissed his predecessor and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's call for mid-term elections. He said the Maharashtra government was “strong” with the support of 164 MLAs in the house of 288 while the opposition had only 99 lawmakers.

On being asked about BJP cadre’s unhappiness over his "demotion" to the post of deputy CM, Fadnavis stated that the workers were happy that the "injustice" done to them in 2019 has been rectified.

“My party made me the CM earlier, now as per the need of the party, we have abided by the party's decision. Eknath Shinde is our leader and CM. We'll work under him. The injustice was undone,” he said adding that the BJP workers were happy as “natural allies” BJP and Shiv Sena have formed government, upending the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance from power.

(With agency inputs)