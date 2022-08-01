New Delhi: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday (August 1, 2022) tendered an apology for his "Mumbai will have no money if the Gujaratis and Rajasthanis were to leave" remarks and said that "it was an unintentional error". Koshyari, who made the controversial comments during a function in suburban Andheri on Friday, said that he is confident that the people of Maharashtra will display their large heart and forgive him.

Koshyari also said that he may have committed a mistake while speaking about the contribution of some members of society during his Andheri speech.

"I expect the citizens of this state would forgive a humble servant of this state by abiding with the teachings of several saints. It was an unintentional error from my side," Koshyari said.

"I tell people here that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially from Mumbai and Thane, you will be left with no money and Mumbai will not be a financial capital," he had said.

Earlier on Saturday, as his comments drew widespread condemnation, Koshyari had said that the statement was misconstrued, and asked political parties not to create a controversy.

"There was no question of belittling the contribution of Marathi-speaking people and lauding one community does not mean insulting another," he had said.

Bhagat Singh Koshyari 'dividing' Hindus living in Mumbai, Thane: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, whose relations with Koshyari were often strained while in office, accused him of "dividing" Hindus living in Mumbai and Thane.

The former Maharashtra chief minister had also demanded an apology from the Governor.

"The hatred that the governor harbours in his mind against the Marathi people has inadvertently come out," Thackeray had said.

"Time has come to decide whether to send Koshyari back home or to jail... In the last three years, he has insulted Marathi-speaking people despite staying in Maharashtra. Now with these comments, he has brought disrespect to the governor's post," the Sena president said.

Eknath Shinde on Gujarati-Marathi row

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, leader of the rebel Shiv Sena faction, had also said that he disagreed with Koshyari's remarks.

"We don't agree with Koshyari's remarks. It's his personal view. He has now issued a clarification. He occupies a constitutional post and should take care that his actions do not insult others.

"The Marathi community's hard work has contributed to the development and progress of Mumbai....No one can insult Mumbai and Marathi people," Shinde had said.

(With agency inputs)