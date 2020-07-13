हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra HSC Result

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 to be declared on mahresult.nic.in; here's how to check




Representational Image

New Delhi: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to declare the results of HSC exams 2020. Candidates can check their Maharashtra Board Class 10 and Class 12 examination results on the official websites: mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in.

Even as the MSBSHE has not issued any notification on the result date, there are reports in media that the board is likely to declare the results for class 12, followed by class 10. 

Once the results are declared, students are advised to follow the steps given below to check their scorecard: 

1. Students should first visit the official website: mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

2. They should click on MSBSHE HSC Result 2020 link on the homepage

3. Now enter your roll number and other details and click on submit

4. You can see your result on your computer/ smartphone

5. Now download your result and take a printout for future reference

The result will show the student's name, subject-wise marks, and total score secured by him/her.

The students have been facilitated to check their Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC result 2020 via SMS. They just need to opt message option on their phone, and type MH<exam name> <Seat No> and send it to 57766.

The Maharashtra board had begun the evaluation of answer sheets from May 6. Till June 19, around 42 lakhs out of approximately 50 lakh answer sheets were reportedly evaluated for the Mumbai division.

Notably, a total of 13 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra's HSC examination and 17 lakh students appeared for the SSC exam this year. Last year, Maharashtra SSC and HSC results were declared on June 8, 2019. 

Maharashtra HSC ResultMSBSHSE 12th Class ResultMaharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Educationmahresult.nic.inMaharashtra Board Result
