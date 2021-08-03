Maharashtra HSC result 2021 announced: 99.63 per cent students pass, check score at mahresult.nic.in

New Delhi: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBHSE) on Tuesday (August 3) announced the results for class 12 HSC result 2021. With this, the wait of over 16 lakh students of class 12th came to an end. This year, the board has achieved a pass percentage of 99.63%.

Out of the total 13.91 lakh students, 13.14 students have passed.

Students can now check their Maharashtra Class 12 Result 2021 on the official websites, mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, msbshse.co.in, hscresult.11thadmission.org.in and mh-hsc.ac.in.

HSC Result 2021, the pass percentage of Science stream is found to be 99.45 percent. However, the pass percentage for Arts and Commerce stream are 99.83 percent and 99.91 percent respectively.

Overall, the performance of students in Maharashtra Class 12 examination this year has improved.



Here’s how to check Maharashtra Board Class 12 Results 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official Maharashtra results website- maharashtraeducation.com.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Maharashtra Class 12 results 2021’ link.

Step 3: New tab will open up, enter your credentials and log in.

Step 4: Your Maharashtra HSC Class 12 result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Students must note that since the HSC Result 2021 has been prepared on the basis of alternative policy, re-evaluation will not be available at any level for this examination.

The Maharashtra Board had cancelled the class 12 exams 2021 in view of the COVID-19 situation and has opted for an alternative mode of assessment.

As per the new evaluation criteria released by the state board, 40 percent weightage will be given to internals and unit tests of class 12, 30 percent weightage to best of three subjects’ scores in class 10 and 30 percent to class 11 exam.