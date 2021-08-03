हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra HSC results

Maharashtra HSC result 2021 announced: 99.63 per cent students pass, check score at mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBHSE) on Tuesday (August 3) announced the results for class 12 HSC result 2021. With this, the wait of over 16 lakh students of class 12th came to an end. This year, the board has achieved a pass percentage of 99.63%.

Maharashtra HSC result 2021 announced: 99.63 per cent students pass, check score at mahresult.nic.in
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBHSE) on Tuesday (August 3) announced the results for class 12 HSC result 2021. With this, the wait of over 16 lakh students of class 12th came to an end. This year, the board has achieved a pass percentage of 99.63%.

Out of the total 13.91 lakh students, 13.14 students have passed. 

Students can now check their Maharashtra Class 12 Result 2021 on the official websites, mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, msbshse.co.in, hscresult.11thadmission.org.in and mh-hsc.ac.in.

HSC Result 2021, the pass percentage of Science stream is found to be 99.45 percent. However, the pass percentage for Arts and Commerce stream are 99.83 percent and 99.91 percent respectively.

Overall, the performance of students in Maharashtra Class 12 examination this year has improved. 
 

Here’s how to check Maharashtra Board Class 12 Results 2021:

 

Step 1: Visit the official Maharashtra results website- maharashtraeducation.com.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Maharashtra Class 12 results 2021’ link.

Step 3: New tab will open up, enter your credentials and log in.

Step 4: Your Maharashtra HSC Class 12 result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Students must note that since the HSC Result 2021 has been prepared on the basis of alternative policy, re-evaluation will not be available at any level for this examination. 

The Maharashtra Board had cancelled the class 12 exams 2021 in view of the COVID-19 situation and has opted for an alternative mode of assessment. 

As per the new evaluation criteria released by the state board, 40 percent weightage will be given to internals and unit tests of class 12, 30 percent weightage to best of three subjects’ scores in class 10 and 30 percent to class 11 exam. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Maharashtra HSC resultsMSBSHSEclass 12 board resultsClass 12 results 2021Maharashtra Board class 12
Next
Story

PM Modi invites Tokyo Olympics stars to Red Fort on Independence Day

Must Watch

PT31M27S

CBSE 10th Result 2021: 2.6 lakh students got more than 90% marks, pass percentage stood at 99.04%