हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Covid in India

Maharashtra imposes partial lockdown in THIS city amid surge in COVID-19 cases

“Night restrictions (9 pm- 6 am) to be imposed in Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) amid rising #COVID19 cases from March 11 to April 4. Full lockdown on weekends. During this period, schools, colleges, wedding halls to remain closed,” said Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde in the announcement. 

Maharashtra imposes partial lockdown in THIS city amid surge in COVID-19 cases
Representational Image

Amid the upsurge in COVID-19 cases in the city, the Aurangabad city authorities on Sunday (March 7) announced partial lockdown from March 11 and full lockdown on weekends. 

“Night restrictions (9 pm- 6 am) to be imposed in Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) amid rising #COVID19 cases from March 11 to April 4. Full lockdown on weekends. During this period, schools, colleges, wedding halls to remain closed,” said Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde in the announcement. 

The city is currently under partial lockdown, in the view of rising COVID-19 cases in the state. The authorities have also imposed night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am. 

Aurangabad has a tally of 52,103 infections in total and the death toll stands at 1,284. As per the health authorities bulletin, the district added 459 cases to its cumulative total on Friday.

After reporting more than 10,000 fresh coronavirus positive cases on two days in a row, Maharashtra on Sunday added 11,141 new infections, taking the tally to 22,19,727 while 38 deaths pushed the toll to 52,478, the state Health department said.

As against 11,141 new infections during the day, 6,013 people were discharged, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 20,68,044, the department said, adding the case recovery rate in the state now stands at 93.17 per cent and the mortality rate is 2.36 per cent.

The recovery rate in 21 districts including Mumbai is more than the state's average recovery rate, it stated.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Covid in Indialockdownmaharashtra lockdownCOVID-19 vaccineAurangabad
Next
Story

India’s biggest Kidney Dialysis Hospital opened at Balasahib Gurudwara

Must Watch

PT1M42S

Dr. Subhash Chandra attends Shri Hari Rajat Jayanti Festival in Delhi