Maharashtra imposes partial lockdown in THIS city amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Amid the upsurge in COVID-19 cases in the city, the Aurangabad city authorities on Sunday (March 7) announced partial lockdown from March 11 and full lockdown on weekends.

“Night restrictions (9 pm- 6 am) to be imposed in Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) amid rising #COVID19 cases from March 11 to April 4. Full lockdown on weekends. During this period, schools, colleges, wedding halls to remain closed,” said Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde in the announcement.

Night restrictions (9 pm- 6 am) to be imposed in Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) amid rising #COVID19 cases from March 11 to April 4. Full lockdown on weekends. During this period, schools, colleges, wedding halls to remain closed: Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde pic.twitter.com/5NMJpBQHdR — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021

The city is currently under partial lockdown, in the view of rising COVID-19 cases in the state. The authorities have also imposed night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am.

Aurangabad has a tally of 52,103 infections in total and the death toll stands at 1,284. As per the health authorities bulletin, the district added 459 cases to its cumulative total on Friday.

After reporting more than 10,000 fresh coronavirus positive cases on two days in a row, Maharashtra on Sunday added 11,141 new infections, taking the tally to 22,19,727 while 38 deaths pushed the toll to 52,478, the state Health department said.

As against 11,141 new infections during the day, 6,013 people were discharged, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 20,68,044, the department said, adding the case recovery rate in the state now stands at 93.17 per cent and the mortality rate is 2.36 per cent.

The recovery rate in 21 districts including Mumbai is more than the state's average recovery rate, it stated.

Live TV