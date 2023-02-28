topStoriesenglish2578106
NewsIndia
DOWRY

Maharashtra: In-Laws Allegedly Got Dowry Worth Rs 33 Lakhs, Wanted More, Woman Hanged Self

The case against the six, under the Indian Penal Code and Dowry Prohibition Act, came on a complaint by the woman's father, said the official.

Last Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 08:28 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Maharashtra: In-Laws Allegedly Got Dowry Worth Rs 33 Lakhs, Wanted More, Woman Hanged Self


Thane, Feb 28 (PTI) A 28-year-old man and five of his family members have been booked for allegedly harassing his wife and driving her to commit suicide in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The case against the six, under the Indian Penal Code and Dowry Prohibition Act, came on a complaint by the woman's father, said the official.

The couple got married in November 2021. The woman's father said he gave cash and jewellery worth nearly Rs 33 lakh to her in-laws at the time, but they wanted more dowry, including a flat, said the official.

The husband even forced the woman to undergo an abortion to put more pressure on her, said the official citing the complaint.

The woman hanged herself on February 24 following which her father approached the police on Monday, he said.

(The above article is sourced from news agency PTI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency PTI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)
 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985