Maharashtra: In-Laws Allegedly Got Dowry Worth Rs 33 Lakhs, Wanted More, Woman Hanged Self



Thane, Feb 28 (PTI) A 28-year-old man and five of his family members have been booked for allegedly harassing his wife and driving her to commit suicide in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The case against the six, under the Indian Penal Code and Dowry Prohibition Act, came on a complaint by the woman's father, said the official.

The couple got married in November 2021. The woman's father said he gave cash and jewellery worth nearly Rs 33 lakh to her in-laws at the time, but they wanted more dowry, including a flat, said the official.

The husband even forced the woman to undergo an abortion to put more pressure on her, said the official citing the complaint.

The woman hanged herself on February 24 following which her father approached the police on Monday, he said.



