Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly Polls Results 2024: Date, Time, When And Where To Watch Live Streaming?

Assembly Election 2024 Results: The states of Maharashtra and Jharkhand are waiting for results in the Assembly elections 2024. Besides Assembly polls, results of bypolls are also awaited in states including Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Kerala.

The 288 assembly seats of Maharashtra went to the polls in a single phase on November 20. In Maharashtra, the contest was between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led MVA alliance.

As far as Jharkhand is concerned, polls were held on 81 seats. In Jharkhand, the BJP was engaged in a straight fight with the JMM-Congress alliance. The polls in Jharkhand were held in two phases on November 13 and 20.

Besides Maharashtra and Jharkhand polls, bye-elections to 48 Assembly Constituencies and 2 Lok Sabha seats spread across 15 states were also held simultaneously. Four Assembly seats in Punjab, nine in UP, one Lok Sabha seat in Kerala (Wayanad), and one in Maharashtra (Nanded) went to by-polls.

When And Where To Watch Results Live

If you want to watch the assembly poll results live, you can tune in to Zee News TV or watch the same on Zee News' YouTube channel as well. Alternatively, you can switch to the Zee News English website for the latest updates on exit poll results.

The latest results will be published on the Election Commission’s official website, https://results.eci.gov.in as and when they come.

Exit polls largely predicted wins for BJP-led alliances in Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections, with a few giving an edge to the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in Maharashtra. The counting of votes is set for November 23.

Exit polls also suggested BJP dominance in the nine assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, with the party expected to win 5-7 seats. As voting outcomes are finalized on November 23, these predictions set the stage for a riveting contest in both states.