Maharashtra, Jharkhand Elections 2024 Exit Polls: Check Date, Time, When and Where To Watch Live

Jharkhand, Maharashtra Exit Polls 2024: The second and final phase of voting for the 38 seats of the Jharkhand assembly and 288 seats of the Maharashtra assembly will go under the voters' hammer on November 20. With the high-octane political campaigning ending on November 18, the political parties and their candidates are holding their breath hoping to get a favourable outcome. Both Maharashtra and Jharkhand, are set to witness a tough and fierce contest between the BJP-led NDA (Mahayuti in Maharashtra) and the Congress-led INDIA bloc (Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra).

While the NDA went ahead with the demographic change poll plank in Jharkhand, in Maharashtra, it sought votes in the name of welfare initiatives like Ladki Bahin Yojana. On the other hand, in Jharkhand, the INDIA bloc went to the voters with its welfare initiatives like Maiya Samman Yojana while in Maharashtra, it rued the lack of development, and job opportunities and sought vote against misrule of the Mahayuti.

Now, all eyes are on electorates and the exit polls. People with a keen interest in politics are also waiting for the exit polls.

Maharashtra Election Exit Polls 2024 Date and Time

The voting for the Maharashtra assembly election will take place on November 20 between 7am and 5pm with one hour of extension. The voting is likely to conclude by 6pm on November 20. The Maharashtra exit polls will be released after 6.30 pm on November 20 as per the Election Commission of India guidelines.

Jharkhand Election Exit Polls 2024 Date and Time

The first phase of voting for Jharkhand took place on November 13 and the second & final phase will take place on November 20 between 7am to 5pm. The Jharkhand Election Exit Polls will be out after 6.30pm on November 20.

Exit Polls: When & Where To Watch Live

The Jharkhand Election Exit Polls will be out after 6.30pm on November 20.