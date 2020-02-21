हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi education

Maharashtra keen to adopt Delhi education model for state-run schools: Uday Samant

Maharashtra keen to adopt Delhi education model for state-run schools: Uday Samant

New Delhi: The Maharashtra government is keen to adopt Delhi`s education model for its state-run schools, and is likely to collaborate with the AAP government in the future for the same, said Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant.

Samant met his Delhi counterpart Manish Sisodia here on Friday."I wanted to know about Delhi`s education model so I met him. We`ve thought to collaborate in the future and start this pattern in Maharashtra," said Samant.

"I will bring my team and other ministers to Delhi in future for talks," he added.

Sisodia too said that Delhi and Maharashtra needed to learn a lot from each other.

"The Maharashtra government has thought of some novel ideas in the past few days which have impressed me to a great extent. I want them to be implemented in Delhi as well. We have also decided to help the Maharashtra government if it needs our resources," Sisodia said.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. 

