Maharashtra lifts all Covid-19 curbs as daily cases dip, wearing masks mandatory

New Delhi: The Maharashtra government on Thursday (March 31) has decided to lift all Covid-19-related curbs ahead of the upcoming festivals from April 2.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting today chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad said that the state cabinet has decided to lift all the existing COVID-19 restrictions. Now all festivals can be celebrated enthusiastically, he said adding that wearing masks will be compulsory.

This was the first time Uddhav Thackeray participated in the meeting in person since his spine surgery in November 2021, ANI reported.

CM Uddhav Thackeray participated in the meeting in person for the first time after his spine surgery in November 2021. — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2022

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases in China, Europe and other countries, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday had emphasised the need to remain vigilant and adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

"We`ve to be on alert as there is a surge in Covid cases in Europe, China and other countries. Till now we have seen the impact of the third wave, we can`t even think of removing the mask. In case we find any change, appropriate changes will be done by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. We will have to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. There are relaxations given, it`s not as strict as earlier. But we will have to wear masks," Tope had said.

He had also said that a decision on Gudi Padwa processions, which the BJP has been demanding, will be taken by the CM after discussing the matter with the task force.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra had logged 119 fresh Covid-19 infections and two new deaths, the state health department said.

The coronavirus caseload rose to 78,73,841, while the death toll reached 1,47,782, the department added.

(With agency inputs)

