Maharashtra lockdown news: Fully vaccinated to be allowed for train travel, cinema halls may open

New Delhi: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday (July 29) said that the state government is mulling to bring relaxations in 25 districts, including Mumbai, which have reported COVID-19 positivity rates lower than the state's average.

Tope added that the final decision will be taken only by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. A meeting has been called by Maharashtra Chief Minister with the state Covid-19 task force.

The Health Minister said that the remaining districts, which have reported high infection rates, are likely to face more stringent restrictions in coming days.

Here's what can be expected with the fresh guidelines:

Those fully vaccinated against coronavirus are likely to be allowed to travel by local trains in Mumbai. Currently, only those engaged in essential and emergency services are allowed to travel by local trains in the state capital.

Ease in restrictions in 25 districts, including Mumbai, which have shown less COVID positivity rates

All cinema halls are likely to open in the state.

Timings of operations for all shops, hotels, gym timings are likely to be increased till evening.

However, there will be no relaxation in the remaining districts of Pune, Solapur, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Beed and Ahmednagar where the infection positivity rate is higher than the average.

According to the new guidelines, level 3 restrictions will continue in administrative units till the district disaster management authority takes a call to withdraw them. The weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy formula for lifting restrictions will no longer be followed.